Russia Smashes Ukraine's 86 Military Facilities In Less Than 24 Hours

After Russian General Alexander Dvornikov held command of the invading troops, the Russian forces adopted a more aggressive strategy to fight the retaliating Ukrainian army. In a fierce attack, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday informed that Moscow’s army had destroyed 86 Ukrainian military facilities since yesterday evening (April 9).

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Defence Ministry had claimed that they have successfully destroyed 41 strong military positions in Ukraine. However, the figure rose to 86 overnight.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov informed on Sunday, "Operational and tactical aviation of the Russian air force hit 86 Ukrainian military objects. Among them are two control points, two ammunition depots, three fuel bases, three multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 49 fortified strongholds and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment.”

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine battle, the Russian Federation had previously disclosed that it had successfully smashed over 2,037 tanks, 127 aircraft, 229 rocket launchers, and other defence equipment of Ukraine.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 127 aircraft, 98 helicopters, 428 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,037 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 229 multiple rocket launchers, 886 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,941 special military vehicles, have been destroyed," Russian Defence Ministry stated in a press statement.

Further bolstering their attack on the battling Ukrainian army, the Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). "Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air: two in the areas of the settlements of Mariupol and Kalininskoe, and another one, ‘Bayraktar TB-2"—in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Sakhnovshchina, Kharkiv region," the statement read.

Despite pulling out its forces from Kyiv and Ukraine’s northern cities, the Russian armed forces continue to pound the war-torn nation’s eastern and southern cities.

Image: AP