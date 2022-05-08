Russia Spends Nearly $900 Million Per Day To Keep Fight Going In Ukraine: Reports

As the conflict in Eastern Europe entered its 74th day on Sunday, Russia is spending an estimated US $900 million (over Rs 6900 crores) a day on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Kremlin is bound to pay all the soldiers fighting in Ukraine, provide them with rockets and repair lost or damaged military equipment, Newsweek reported citing a military magazine SOFREP. The magazine further stated that Russia must also compensate for the thousands of critical weapons and cruise missiles fired during the conflict, each costing around $1.5 million.

According to reports, these calculations do not account for how much money Russia may have lost as a result of the severe economic sanctions imposed on it after the invasion began on February 24. Notably, several countries across the world have imposed numerous sanctions against Russia that have impacted its economy further. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has claimed that the country's oil production this year could decline by as much as 17% because of Western sanctions.

Physical damage to Ukraine's buildings & infrastructure stands at roughly $60 billion: World Bank

In late April, the World Bank's President claimed that physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure stands at roughly $60 billion (over Rs 4,500 crores) so far and continues to rise as the conflict continues. Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable on April 22, President David Malpass stated that the World Bank Group is committed to helping Ukrainian relief, recovery, and resilience. He further claimed that the government of Ukraine and state-owned firms are facing a huge non-military fiscal imbalance and debt burden.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with no signs of cessation anywhere in sight. According to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office, more than 10,000 alleged war crimes perpetrated by Russian soldiers are currently being investigated. Since Russia's invasion on February 24, the office has registered as many as 10,257 cases and 223 children have died so far in war-torn Ukraine, according to the latest data. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has also claimed to have enough evidence against Russian war crimes.

Image: AP