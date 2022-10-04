Russia State Duma Approves Agreements On Accession Of Four Ukrainian Regions

The State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, has approved four international agreements on the accession of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to Russia. The members of Russia's State Duma unanimously voted in favour of four international treaties on the accession of four Ukrainian regions to Russia, TASS reported. The decision of Duma members comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, October 2, presented documents regarding the accession of the new regions to Russia and international treaties for ratification.

Notably, Putin declared the annexation of four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on September 30 in a signing ceremony. He made the announcement regarding annexation after Russian-held regions of Ukraine organised referendums to join Russia. The international treaties specify the establishment of the border of the new regions. The borders of the regions will be based on how they "existed on the day of their establishment and accession to Russia," as per the news report.

According to international treaties, the borders near the foreign country's region will now be regarded as Russia's state border. The regions will retain their current names and the heads of the region will be declared governors. As per the news report, Putin will appoint the acting heads of the regions within 10 days of their accession to Russia. The government in the regions that have been annexed by Vladimir Putin will be set up by acting governors as per Russian legislation.

Russian Ruble to be used in four regions from January 1

Meanwhile, the Russian State Duma passed constitutional laws on accepting Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk. As per the laws, the residents of the new regions that have been added to Russia will have one month to reject Russian citizenship. The people of the new regions can acquire Russian citizenship by submitting applications and will be given Russian citizenship. According to the documents, Luhansk and Donetsk will remain republics while Zaporizhzhia and Kherson will be regarded as constituent entities. Russian citizens living in the four regions will be given the right to work, as per the TASS news report. The Russian ruble will be used as currency in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia from January 1, 2023.

Putin announces annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there are four new regions in Russia. Putin made the statement as he formally announced the annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Speaking at a signing ceremony to formally annex Ukrainian territories, he stressed that four regions have been included in Russia as it is the people who have made their "clear choice." Notably, the decision of Putin has not been recognized by Ukraine and EU nations.

