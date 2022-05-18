Russia State Duma Deputy Claims Death Of Troops At Azovstal 'beneficial' For Zelenskyy

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian State Duma Deputy from the Crimean region has claimed that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy benefitted from the deaths of Azov defenders. Mikhail Sheremet, State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, is of the opinion that Zelenskyy 'did not care about the troops at Azovstal for a long time.' Sheremet stressed that the death of Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal was "beneficial" for Zelenskyy as he would not have to respond to them later about the destruction of the country, RIA Novosti reported.

Mikhail Sheremet asserted that the Azov defenders who have surrendered or who have been held captive by Russian forces and those responsible for murders and war crimes need to be held accountable. Sheremet apprised that there has been "capitulation and mass surrender" in Mariupol's Azovstal. He called the Ukrainian government's statement about carrying out the evacuation of Azov defenders an "outright lie" and an "attempt to hide the imminent approaching shameful defeat." Earlier on May 17, the Russian State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev told RIA Novosti that the nationalists who had taken refuge in the Azovstal steel plant and surrendered should be given the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Khamzaev stressed that "all nationalists" after undergoing treatment must be convicted of the crimes they have committed.

Russia claims 959 Ukrainian troops surrendered at Azovstal

On May 18, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 959 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal steel plant, which includes 694 fighters who laid down their arms in the past 24 hours. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the injured fighters will be provided medical assistance. Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the troops who were holed up at Azovstal have started "laying down their arms and surrendering," according to AP. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have said that they have ordered the fighters to save their lives and stressed that their mission to defend the Azovstal steel plant is complete. Ukraine has expressed hope for a prisoner swap for service personnel who were present at Azovstal. However, Russia has said some of the troops could be investigated for war crimes.

