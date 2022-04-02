Russia Steps Up Assault In Donbas, Kerson & Mukolaiv Regions; Inches Closer To Odessa

While Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of peace talks, Moscow is not de-escalating the military offensive in Donbas, Kherson and Mykolaiv. The actions appear to be a preparation for an amplified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country's east, which includes Mariupol.

According to reports, a land corridor has been created by Russia between Donbas and Crimea. The Ukrainian General Staff had reported that Russia is preparing a "Kherson People's Republic' in line with Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic. The Russian forces are also slowly moving towards the port city of Odesa and if they are able to capture it, then it will have significant repercussions on Ukraine as their imports and exports will suffer massively.

Ukraine recaptures the city of Brovary near Kyiv

Ukrainian officials on Saturday claimed that they have recaptured Brovary city, which is close to the capital Kyiv. In a televised address, Bovary's mayor said that “Russian occupants have now left practically all of the Brovary district.” He added that the Ukrainian troops would start working to clear the region of remaining Russian forces there as well as "military hardware, and possibly from mines.”

He also informed that many residents have returned to the city and that shops and businesses were reopening. Earlier on Friday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that satellite towns northwest of Kyiv were being attacked after Ukrainian fighters pushed back Russian troops and that fighting had also taken place in Brovary.

Zelenskyy says Russians are creating 'complete disaster' with mines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday warned his people that retreating Russian troops were creating "a complete disaster" outside Kyiv as they leave mines across "the whole territory" including around corpses and homes. He said that the humanitarian crisis in Mariupol deepened with Russians blocking evacuation operations for the second consecutive day.

“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are a lot of tripwires, a lot of other dangers.”

He did not say anything about Friday's negotiations. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to dump a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral in return for security guarantees from several other countries.