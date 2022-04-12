Russia Still Fails To Cease Vital Parts Of Ukraine, Signs Not Too Good For Putin: Pentagon

While addressing the media on the US’ understanding of the unabated Russia-Ukraine war, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Monday stated that the Russian forces have largely remained unsuccessful in their plans to invade and cease control of Ukraine.

Kirby mentioned that despite having an upper hand in terms of military and defence equipment, the Russians are tasting defeat as the Ukrainian army continues to batter them with equivalent retaliation. Kirby said that the United States had indications that Kyiv’s army was pushing Russian troops back to Moscow. The Pentagon Press Secretary mentioned that the US has assessed the ground situation and observed that Putin’s forces had retreated from several areas.

Russia failed to take on important parts of Ukraine: Pentagon Press Secretary

Speaking of the weaponry being used by Russian troops to devastate Ukraine’s eastern cities, including Donbas, Kirby informed that the US is not sure about the kind of artillery being used, or whether they have artillery in the region or not.

He emphasised that the Russians are trying to make an impact in the Donbas region with their aggressive stance in the region. However, they are being met with heavy retaliation by able Ukrainian troops.

Degrading the Russian army for its failure to cease Ukrainian cities, even after six weeks of relentless war, Kirby said that the signs are not very good for President Putin as they are still not able to take on the most important parts of Ukraine. Further, taking a dig, he stated that whatever strategies the Russians adopt, they still have to face the capable Ukrainian forces.

Russian troops to continue fighting amid negotiations

Meanwhile, the Russians are determined not to leave the Ukrainian territory without making Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bend to their demands in the ongoing negotiations. While speaking about the issue on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reassured that Russian troops were there to stay and fight in the battle unless Kyiv abides by Moscow’s terms and conditions. He mentioned that the fight will continue even during the peace negotiations.

On the other hand, President Zelenskyy is also resolute on not bending their knees in the face of Russian aggression, and to fight for every inch of their motherland till the end.

Image: AP