Russia Stops Terror Attack In Crimea, Apprehends Six Extremists: FSB

The FSB press office announced that the terrorist attack in Crimea was stopped by the FSB and that security forces detained six Russian nationals who were supporters of the Ukrainian Right Sector extremist group. It also said that they were plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of the region's Orthodox churches in order to intimidate the population, according to TASS. The press office also said that the FSB discovered components for building an explosion with striking ingredients and explosive compounds in the garage of one of the captured suspects.

Discussion of the plotted terror attack

The press office claimed that the FSB discovered instructions for the production of explosives and correspondence with the discussion of the plotted terror attack in the radicals' communications equipment, indicating the detainees' engagement in radical ideology propagation on the Internet, according to TASS. It also suggests that the Right Sector's paraphernalia was also seized by FSB agents.

On Wednesday, February 23, the US and its allies attempted to increase sanctions against Russia over the deployment of soldiers in separatist areas of eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) amid one of Europe's greatest security crises in decades. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the republics.

LPR and DPR presidents proposed civilian evacuations

Meanwhile, LPR and DPR presidents Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin proposed civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia. Russian districts later declared their willingness to take in DPR and LPR refugees.

The press service of the FSB Border Directorate suggests that around 15,000 people of DPR and LPR have crossed the border and arrived in Russia in the last 24 hours. The reports from Tuesday say that over 20,000 individuals crossed the border, according to TASS.

