Russia Strikes Civilian Buildings, Hospitals & Thermal Power Plant In Ukraine's Zhytomyr

A civilian building, a thermal electricity plant, and two hospitals were hit in Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's Zhytomyr on Wednesday night. In a video message posted on Facebook, the city’s mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said “An airstrike has just been made. The thermal power plant of Zhytomyr has been hit and a civilian building.” Footage from the night shows a military plane flying overhead followed by explosions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sukhomlyn had reported Russian military strikes on an apartment building and a major textile factory in Zhytomyr. Another strike also hit part of a Ukrainian tank factory outside of Zhytomyr on Saturday.

In Wednesday’s message, the mayor said, “An elderly woman living in the residential building came out alive with minor injuries, which she is being treated for at a hospital."

Sukhomlyn also said all the windows of the two hospitals, including a children’s hospital, were shattered but added that there were no casualties as everyone was in a bomb shelter.

So far, there are no casualties associated with the strike on the thermal power plant either but the plant will “most likely” have to be shut down, said the mayor. The plant powers a large portion of the city, providing heat to 30% of Zhytomyr. Sukhomlyn said officials will do their best to get it up and running again.

'We are holding on': Zhytomyr Mayor

The city is shutting off its streetlights after the Ukrainian army advised officials to do so because the Russian air force “changed its strategy” with aircraft coming in “very low”.