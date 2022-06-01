Russia Strikes Nitric Acid Tank In Luhansk; Zelenskyy Calls It 'madness'

As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty nears 100 days, Russians bolstered their strike on Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), striking a nitric acid tank at a chemical plant in Severodonetsk. Announcing the same on Telegram, LPR Governor Sergiy Gaiday warned residents in the vicinity of the site to stay inside their homes and shelters. He also elaborated on the ill effects of the chemical substance saying that it could be lethal if “inhaled, swallowed” as it gets on the skin and mucous membranes.

"The airstrike on Severodonetsk. Russians got into a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant. Residents of the region! Don't come out of shelters! An effect on humans is the following: nitric acid is dangerous when inhaled, swallowed and gets on the skin and mucous membranes," Haidai wrote on the Telegram channel. "Gas masks are used to protect against nitric acid vapours and fog. Prepare protective face masks soaked in the soda solution," he added.

'Crazy'

Meanwhile, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed Russian troops for the “crazy” attack. "Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Severodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just crazy," the embattled president said in a video message. "But on the 97th day of such a war, it is no longer surprising that for the Russian military, for Russian commanders, for Russian soldiers, any madness is absolutely acceptable."

The battle to control the eastern city of Severodonetsk has intensified in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Kremlin claimed control over most of the industrial city. Notably, the Russians shifted their focus on the city after they failed to control the capital Kyiv earlier in the war. Meanwhile, in the latest development, the EU has finally passed its sixth package of sanctions on the Russian Federation after debating over it for over a fortnight.

During the meeting, Hungary and other landlocked countries were granted a carve-out to continue importing Russian oil via pipeline for at least another 18 months. European leaders met on May 31 to address the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on global food supplies and energy markets. The Council urged member states to speed up the development of solidarity lanes for the export of wheat and other grains from Ukraine.

