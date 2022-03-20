Scores of Ukrainian soldiers are feared to be dead after the Russian troops hit a military barrack in the southern city of Mykolaiv late on Friday. As per a report by BBC, early 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks when three Russian missiles struck the base. As of now, the number of casualties has not been confirmed by the authorities, however, a report by the Associated Press totalled the number of dead to 40. Meanwhile, roughly 57 people are currently being treated for their injuries in local hospitals.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its fourth week with Russian troops conducting attacks as west as the cultural capital of Ukraine-Lviv. According to reports, the military barrack, which was located on the northern edge of Mykolaiv, was totally obliterated, leaving rescuers searching the rubble for lives even on Saturday. Meanwhile, Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said in a video on Saturday that "Yesterday orcs hit our sleeping soldiers with a rocket in a cowardly manner.” Orc is a nickname given to Russians.

military base located inside Mykolajiv was hit by a missile attack during the morning. At least 40 soldiers were killed. Because Russia does not succeed in capturing the city with its infantry, they expose it to daily airstrikes pic.twitter.com/dvFp2ymWRB — davor (@meterdavor) March 18, 2022

Nearly 900 civilians dead in the conflict

Thousands of soldiers have lost their lives in a battle which Russian President Vladimir Putin said aimed at 'de-nazifying Ukraine.' In their latest report, UN bodies confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. Meanwhile, the UN says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees, causing the largest migrant exodus in Europe since World War II.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities, on Friday, said that they had temporarily lost access to the Sea of Azov as the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for the fourth week. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday as their invasion of the former Soviet state continued for the fourth week. Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks now, continues to bear the brunt of Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Experts have opined that if Mariupol falls, it would mark a significant battleground victory for Russian troops. The city would allow Moscow to build a direct link between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and Eastern Ukrainian regions, controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

Image: meterdavor/Twitter