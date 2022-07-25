Russia Struggling To Repair Thousands Of Combat Vehicles, Says UK Intelligence Report

Russia's defense ministry has been "struggling" to repair thousands of damaged combat vehiles and equipment as its invading forces have intensified the assaults on the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, and have been advancing deeper into the regions around Vuhlehirska power plant.

UK's Defense Ministry in its intelligence update on the war has identified a military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, an estimated six miles from the Ukrainian border, where at least 300 vehicles in ruins have been sitting. This includes the combat armoured tanks, armoured personnel carriers and general support trucks that Moscow's troops have used in the offensive on the Ukrainian soil.

“Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles which have been damaged in action in Ukraine,” UK's defense ministry said in its intelligence update.

Combat losses 'plagued Russian army'

Moscow is also struggling with “troops problem” as it has incurred significant losses during the combat operations, which has in turn plagued the Russian army, triggering low morale and conscription for the forces.

The intelligence comes as Russian armed forces have led fierce attacks in eastern Donbas and southern Kherson region, located strategically to the west of the Dnipro river, connecting to the Black Sea. Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev had claimed that the Russian army has been bombing the urban centers in the city that hosts about 300,000 population, and have advanced into the city council building.

“Tanks are rolling to and from the central area, the Russian] troops are in foot patrols" as Kherson is a city with “a lot of resources and fighters," he had informed, adding that a 'bloody battle' has been taking place.

Kharkiv police's investigative unit said that the cultural center used as bomb shelter where the civilians had taken refuse hiding in the basement, was completely destroyed by Russia's military forces. On Saturday, heavy fighting ensued near Kherson between the defenders of Ukraine and the invading enemy troops. As Ukraine's army intensified the counter-offensive in the occupied region, Ukraine's ministry of Defense expects to recapture the city by September, in acocrdance to its defense strategy.

“We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers’ plans will fail,” Serhiy Khlan, aide of the head of Kherson region, said.

Eastern Donbass region remains the main area in Russia’s military strategy as its forces continue to launch missiles, but the Russian commanders “continue to face a dilemma”, said UK's Defense Ministry intelligence. Russia’s focus isn't just about the self-proclaimed ‘People’s Republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk, Kremlin's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov had told the state affiliated press.

“The geography is different now. It is not only about the DNR and LNR, but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhia region and a number of other territories.This process is continuing, consistently and persistently," Lavrov had said.

Armed forces commaders of the Russian Federation have been devoid of the military resources, and there's dilemma whether to strengthen the offensive in the east or bolster the defence in west, according to UK's Intelligence.