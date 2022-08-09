Russia Suffered 80,000 Causalities In Ukraine Since Onset Of War, Claims Top US Official

As the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continued with no sight of ending in the near future, a top United States official claimed that the aggressor suffered a major loss of lives. According to US Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl, Russia probably suffered 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months. The remarks from Kahl came as the Biden administration announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Monday. However, he did not break down the figures about the number of top officers killed in the so-called "special military operation".

"I'll also say the Russians are taking a tremendous number of casualties on the other side of the equation. You know, precise figures, there's a lot of fog in war, but, you know, I think it's safe to suggest that the Russians have probably taken 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months," he said, addressing a press conference on Monday.

"Now, that is a combination of killed in action and wounded in action, and that number might be a little lower, a little higher, but I think that's kind of in the ballpark, which is pretty remarkable considering that the Russians have achieved none of Vladimir Putin's objectives at the beginning of the war," he added.

US claims Putin's plan failed

Further, he underscored the overall objective to overrun the entire country-- to engage in regime change in Kyiv, to snuff out Ukraine as an independent, sovereign and democratic nation-- did not happen as per the plan. In fact, he claimed the initial thrust on Kyiv was completely thwarted and rolled back by the Ukrainians and added the Russians then shifted their plan to the east. However, he acknowledged the Russian troops have made some incremental gains in the east, although not very much in the last couple of weeks. "And I think now, conditions in the east have essentially stabilized and the focus is really shifting to the south, and in part, that's because the Ukrainians are starting to put some pressure down south and the Russians have been forced to redeploy their forces down there," he said.

Image: AP