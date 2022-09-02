Russia Suffers Humiliating Moment As Moscow's Missile Strikes Its Own Launch Site | Watch

In a rare occurrence on Wednesday, one of the six S-300 air defence missiles launched by the invading Russian troops in the direction of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine turned around unexpectedly due to a malfunction, and instead hit Russia's own territory. The missile deviated off its course and landed in the city of Belgorod in Moscow situated in close vicinity to Ukraine leaving the Russian civilians perplexed, scared and running for their lives.

The residents caught the harrowing incident on camera as the missile intended for an upwards trajectory went berserk in darkness, flew horizontally at low altitude and entered the Russian troops' own territory. It wreaked widespread damage in areas of the Russian city located just 40 km from the Ukrainian border.

The footage was shared by Russia's Visegrád 24 on its official Twitter handle with a caption that quoted Ukraine's armed forces. "Russia had fired the missile “from the Russian city of Belgorod toward Kharkiv but one of the missiles malfunctions and falls down on Belgorod instead” it read. Governor of the Belgorod Oblast took to Telegram to report that there were, in fact, “several explosions” that hit the city Tuesday morning.

Russia fires missiles from the Russian city of Belgorod toward Kharkiv but one of the missiles malfunctions and falls down on Belgorod instead. pic.twitter.com/jyNJIYmElI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 31, 2022

The Russian missile that entered the Russian city activated the air defence system, Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported. No human casualties were reported. In the video, civilians may be seen running towards Belgorod’s main train station to take cover from the incoming fire. At least two villages in the Belgorod Oblast, Timxonovo and Soloti, were also immediately evacuated as giant blazes erupted with a thick plume of smoke that bellowed in the sky.

