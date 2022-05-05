Russia Summons Danish Envoy Sondergaard, Declares 7 Diplomats Personae Non-gratae

As Denmark declared 15 Russian diplomats 'personae non-gratae' last month, the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation summoned the Danish Ambassador to Moscow, Carsten Sondergaard on Thursday and presented him a letter of vehement protest over the illogical decision to proclaim 15 Russian diplomats personae non-gratae. The ambassador was also informed that seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Russia had been labelled personae non-gratae as a retaliatory measure and that they have two weeks to leave the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement which said that on May 5, Danish Ambassador to Russia Sondergaard was summoned, and he was presented with a resolute protest over Copenhagen's illogical decision on April 5 to declare 15 employees of the Russian embassy in Denmark and the office of the Russian Trade Representative in Copenhagen personae non-gratae, as well as the military aid the Danish authorities have been sending to Kyiv. The Russian side claims that the kingdom's overtly anti-Russian measures have harmed bilateral relations.

Russia has the right to take more measures

The Ministry also announced on Thursday that seven workers of the Danish Embassy in Moscow have been declared personae non-gratae and have two weeks to leave the country. The statement also said that Russia has the right to take more measures in reaction to Copenhagen's hostile activities, according to TASS.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod stated that it is an entirely unjustifiable and very problematic action that demonstrates Russia's lack of desire for genuine engagement and diplomacy, according to local media reports. He further claimed that the 15 employees that were dismissed in April were Russian intelligence agents, not diplomats.

On April 5, the Danish authorities expelled 15 Russian diplomats

This comes as on April 5, the Danish authorities announced their decision to expel 15 Russian diplomats who were supposedly suspected by Danish intelligence of working for Russian intelligence services. Denmark's Foreign Ministry stated at the time that the government wanted to retain diplomatic relations with Moscow, and as a result, the Russian ambassador and a number of other diplomats were not deported back to Moscow. Later, the Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin declared that Copenhagen had provided no evidence to support the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

