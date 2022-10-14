Russia Summons Envoys Of Denmark, Germany & Sweden Over Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Probe

Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned German, Danish and Swedish ambassadors in connection with an investigation of leaks at Nord Stream gas pipelines. The envoys of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have been summoned to express Russia's "dismay" over the absence of response to the request of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin about involving Russian officials and energy giant Gazprom in the investigation carried out by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm. The decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry comes as these nations have launched an investigation into leaks that were reported in Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow will assume that Germany, Denmark, and Sweden are attempting to hide information or were covering up for the perpetrators if they refuse to permit the involvement of Russian experts in the investigation. It noted that Russia will not recognise "any pseudo-results" of the investigation into the leak of Nord Stream gas pipelines if Russian officers are not involved in the probe. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that media reports have claimed that other nations, including the US, have been involved in the investigation of a leak at gas pipelines.

Putin calls 'sabotage' of Nord Stream gas pipelines 'an act of international terrorism'

Earlier on September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the "sabotage" of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines as an "act of international terrorism." While addressing the Russian Energy Week International Forum Plenary session, Putin said that the "sabotage" of gas pipelines was aimed at "undermining" the energy security of the entire continent. He described the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline as an "extremely dangerous precedent" which he stressed demonstrated that any important piece of transport, energy or communications infrastructure is under threat, irrespective of its location and management.

Germany launches probe into suspected sabotage of gas pipelines

On October 10, German prosecutors launched an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines, according to AP. Notably, the pipelines were built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions in September ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Furthermore, the explosions in the sea also affected the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which has not come into use since Germany suspended its certification process. According to prosecutors, they have ample evidence that suggests that the gas pipelines were damaged by at least deliberate detonations. Previously, Denmark and Sweden have suspected that explosives were used for carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage in the gas pipelines.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP