Russia has summoned the Israeli ambassador to the country’s capital for clarifications over the occupying regime’s position in connection to Russia's military operations in Ukraine. After Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid lambasted Moscow’s military actions in the former Soviet state and stated that the military operation was 'a grave violation of the international order', Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov called in Alexander Ben Zvi on Friday. The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement mentioned that a discussion was held between Bogdanov and Ben Zvi concerning the Ukraine situation and the Russian diplomat had 'expressed hope' that Israel would understand Moscow’s motives for the military campaign rather than backing 'Nazis'.

Russia has branded Ukraine's political leadership including its Jewish president Volodymyr Zelensky as 'Neo-Nazis'. The Russian foreign ministry has stated that they hope Israel would consider the necessary understanding of the reasons to conduct special military operations to protect civilians in Donbas and to demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine.

In the meeting, Ambassador Ben Zvi stated that Israel was worried about the situation and expected a halt to the escalation and a diplomatic solution. The ambassador added that they were more concerned about the safety of Israeli citizens and the staff of the embassy in Ukraine.

Israel's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

While Israel has not taken a stance closely aligned to either side as it is believed to be a little towards Russia due to its need to work with the Russian military presence in neighbouring Syria. Since the launch of military operations on Thursday, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has avoided condemning Russia and hasn't even mentioned the country's name in any statement. But, Israel has expressed concern over the invasion and further offered humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.

While the Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued a clear condemnation, referring to the invasion as 'a grave violation of the international order'.

Russia invades Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground. According to the UN, since Russia's invasion began on Thursday, more than 120,000 people have fled Ukraine.

