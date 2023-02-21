Russia Summons US Envoy Over Washington's Expanding Involvement In Ukraine 'hostilities'

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that it has summoned the US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, on Tuesday. According to Sputnik, the announcement by the Russian ministry came after Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked the West and the US over their increasing support to Ukraine amid the raging conflict. Putin’s speech came a day after the US President, Joe Biden, made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he pledged an additional $500 million in aid to the war-stricken country.

"A demarche was made to the head of the US diplomatic mission summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on February 21 in connection with the expanding involvement of the United States in hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime," the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. During his speech, the Russian President asserted that the West is trying to inflict strategic defeat on Russia. "They started the war and we used force to stop it," the Russian President asserted while addressing the Parliament on Tuesday."The elites of the West are not hiding their goals... they are trying to inflict strategic defeat on Russia,” he added.

Putin questions America’s foreign military bases

The Russian President accused the West of escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict and then went on to question Washington’s foreign military bases all around the world. "No other country in the world has as many foreign military bases as the United States of America,” the Kremlin leader said. "They have hundreds of military bases around the world, the whole planet is dotted with their bases," he added. In his speech, the Russian president also claimed that the West has spent “$150 billion to support Kyiv's regime militarily”. Putin then went on to accuse NATO and the west of discussing sending Nuclear weapons to Ukraine, enabling them to counter Russia’s “special military operation”.