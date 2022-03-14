Russia Supplies Humanitarian Aid To Kyiv Even As Bombing In Ukraine's Capital Continues

As Russia continues to bomb Kyiv on the 19th day of the war, it has flown in 40-tonne humanitarian aid, including food supplies and drinking water to the people of the Borodyansky district in Kyiv region on Sunday. Taking to its Twitter handle, Russia's Foreign Ministry has shared visuals of grain, bread, cans of meat being handed out to the Ukrainians by Army officials. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled and at least 549 civilians have been killed in Ukraine till date.

Russia supplies humanitarian aid to Kyiv

Over 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies and drinking water, was delivered by @mod_russia to the people of the Borodyansky district in Kiev region. pic.twitter.com/sU1Qj4sOtY — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 13, 2022

However, Russian forces fired artillery strikes on suburbs northwest of Kyiv overnight and targeted points east of the capital, the head of the Kyiv region said Monday. A town councilor for Brovary east of Kyiv was killed in fighting, while strikes have been reported overnight on the northwest towns of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel. Russian troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours despite expanding strikes to the west, claims Kyiv.

An artillery strike hit a nine-story apartment building in the Obolonsky district of northern Kyiv on Monday morning, destroying apartments on several floors and igniting a fire. Four people have been rescued and the search for other residents was underway, but no casualties have been reported so far. Inspite of a full-fledged attack, Russia has been unable to take over Kyiv, inching its long convoy of tanks towards it - where Zelenskyy stands determined.

Russia attacks Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On February 24, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. Russia has already taken over Kherson, two Ukrainian nuclear power plants - Chernobyl & Zaporizhzhya and is heading towards Yuzhnoukrainsk. Russia's navy has been activated in a bid to take over the southern port of Odesa, cutting off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

Putin has issued three demands to stop his attack on Kyiv - Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "I think that items regarding temporarily occupied territories and pseudo-republics not recognized by anyone but Russia, we can discuss and find a compromise", in an interview to ABC news. He has also said, "We have understood NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine". The fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is underway in Belarus.