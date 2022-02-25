Russia Suspended From Council Of Europe For 'unjustified Aggression' Against Ukraine

In a war with Ukraine, Russia was suspended from the Council of Europe on Friday. The international organization had conducted a referendum in which 42 of 47 Committee of Ministers voted in favour of a joint Ukrainian-Polish notion to suspend Russia.

The action against Russia comes days after the European Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the 'unprovoked and 'unjustified' military aggression against Ukraine, and demanded an immediate cessation of violence, which evidently was paid a deaf ear to.

Ukraine urges the world community to show solidarity

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out a message for the International Community. In the message that was posted on the microblogging site Twitter, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the countries to show solidarity by imposing massive sanctions on Russia. The Ukrainian Ministry specifically stressed on ejecting Russia from Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network.

Ukraine is also seeking the removal of Russia from the United Nations Security Council and other world forums, expulsion of its ambassadors worldwide and severing depredations. Moreover, Ukraine has sought help with weapons, fuel, finance to counter the Russian army. "Ukraine will not give up! We are fighting for freedom at the EU East frontline. Show you solidarity, dear friends. Not only in words, but in deeds. The future of EU security is being determined in Ukraine. If there are no strong responses to Russian aggression NOW, the threat will escalate further," it wrote on Twitter.

We expect the world to immediately further strengthen the sanctions to #StopRussianAggression



SWIFT must be included!



Don’t give up with Ukraine! We call on our #EU partners to follow 🇺🇦 example.



Responsibility for European peace and security is in your hands#NoRussiaInSWIFT — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 25, 2022

Massive losses to Russia in the fight with Ukraine

Russia has launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine, with Russian forces entering the Obolon district, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv - the government’s seat of power. Reports say, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been moved to a bunker, and in the latest update, he has called on Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks. According to state-run media Sputnik, Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.

Keeping aside the topic of negotiation, Ukraine presently is fighting Russia tooth and nail. Ukraine claims that Russia has suffered massive losses, which includes up to 80 tankers. Also included in the losses are 10 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 516 types of armoured combat vehicles and 2,800 army personnel, as per Malyar.