Russia Takes On 'civilised Countries' At UNSC Over Bucha Genocide; Takes Dig At Ukraine

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations on Tuesday seemingly took a dig at Ukraine in the UNSC by saying that the 'corpses lying on the streets did not exist until Russian armed forces arrived', as the body gathered to discuss the killings in Bucha. Slamming other 'civilized countries', the Russian representative said that Russia should not have a place among them, including the UN.

Vasily Nebenzya at UN Security Council meeting said, "Corpses lying on the streets of Bucha did not exist until Russian troops arrived. But, of course, the whole world knows that the dead bodies of civilians on the streets of peaceful towns appear just after the arrival of the Russian army. That's it, not the other way round. And Russia itself should not have a place among civilized countries, including the UN."

Moscow had insisted on holding a UN Security Council meeting over the provocation in Bucha, despite the UK's attempts to refuse to organize the meeting. First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky, on his Telegram channel, had said, "We are shocked at the scale and brutality of the staging organized in Bucha in the best traditions of 'white helmet cinema." He highlighted, "Today's Ukrainian neo-Nazis are completely faithful to Goebbels' old Nazi school of provocations and are trying to shift the blame to Russia. There are striking inconsistencies and mistakes in the production. It has already been refuted on the Internet."

Bucha genocide amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin, and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher".

Several leaders from Europe have condemned the Vladimir Putin-led country's action and called for an investigation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, April 4, called for an independent inquiry into the civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Taking to Twitter, the UN chief said that he was "deeply shocked" by the visuals of civilian deaths in Bucha. Guterres also called for "effective accountability" for those involved in the atrocity.

A number of other countries, including Sweden, Italy, Germany, Denmark and France, are expelling Russian diplomats amid the global faceoff over the Bucha genocide claim. Several other governments have probed investigation in the war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose strict sanctions on Russia.