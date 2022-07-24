Russia Tells Turkey It Has 'nothing To Do' With Strike On Odesa Port Amid West's Backlash

Russia has denied carrying out the strike on the Ukrainian port of Odessa, said the Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday. Just a day after Moscow and Kyiv took a step in a peaceful direction and penned a deal to resume gain exports after months of blockade, the spokesperson for the Odessa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk said that at least two missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and two were shot down by Ukrainian air defence.

Even Ukrainian member of parliament, Oleksiy Goncharenko stated that six explosions were heard in Odessa. However, the attack on Odessa came just one day after both Ukrainian and Russian ministers penned an agreement in Istanbul, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. The deal would allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports and would ease the looming global food crisis sparked by the five months of the war in Europe.

The attack following the deal on grain exports triggered an even more severe backlash against Russia with the West calling out Moscow for being “particularly reprehensible”. However, on Saturday, the Turkish Defence Minister said that Russia told Istanbul it did not launch any attack on Odessa port.

Akar said, “The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely. The fact that such an incident took place right after the deal we made yesterday regarding the grain shipment really worried us."

He added, "We are disturbed by this too. However, we continue to fulfill our responsibilities under the grain deal we brokered between Russia and Ukraine, and we also expressed in our meetings that we favor continuation of both parties’ cooperation in a calm and patient manner.”

West blames Russia for attack on Odessa, calls it ‘reprehensible’

While Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas remarked, “That's all you need to know about deals with Russia”, European Union’s (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell called the strike “reprehensible” as the Western nations placed blame on Moscow for the attack on Ukrainian port amid war. Taking to Twitter, EU’s Borrell said that the 27-nation-bloc, which has already provided candidacy status to Ukraine, “strongly condemns” the strike.

Moreover, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko told CNN in an interview that the strike on Odessa shows that Russia wants to “continue to threaten the world’s food security” even though it agreed on signing a deal with Kyiv on grain exports. He said. “Russia agreed to some deal on grain export, but immediately after this attacked it -- showing they want to continue to threaten the world's food security”.

Saturday’s attack prompted anger and concern from the United States. US Secretary of State Antonio Blinken questioned the credibility of the agreement which was signed a day before saying, “This attack casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia's commitment to yesterday's deal and undermines the work of the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets. Russia bears responsibility for deepening the global food crisis and must stop its aggression and fully implement the deal to which it has agreed”.

It is to mention here that the agreement on food exports between both countries in war with each other was previously hailed by world leaders as a “beacon of hope”. Following the signing ceremony on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope -- a beacon of possibility -- a beacon of relief -- in a world that needs it more than ever”.

