Russia Tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Hits Target In Kazakhstan

Moscow has test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar test site in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia. The Ministry of Defense has stated the test's purpose was to examine cutting-edge battle gear for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The missile was launched from a mobile launcher in Kapustin Yar, southern Russia, and it successfully connected with the intended target in Kazakhstan's Sary Shagan testing range, a location Moscow had leased, RT reported. "This launch made it possible to confirm the accuracy of the design and technical solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems," the defence ministry said.

Russian FM Lavrov meets Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia and Kazakhstan concur that their collaboration on peaceful nuclear programmes and natural gas commerce could prove advantageous for both countries, Sputnik reported.

"We see energy as one of the areas where joint efforts could pay off. We see a great potential in cooperation on both peaceful uses of nuclear energy and in the implementation of a roadmap for gas cooperation," Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow.

Standing next to visiting Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Lavrov declared that the foundation of Russia's and Kazakhstan's economic security was their collaboration in the energy sector. He continued by saying that Russia and its neighbour in Central Asia were expanding their logistical and transit transport cooperation.

New START Treaty

The New START nuclear arms reduction treaty is an agreement between Russia and US that will limit the US and Russia's nukes to no more than 1,550 under the deployment, and to 700 missiles and bombers. Also, this agreement felicitates the on-site inspections and checks for compliance. Since 2020, no inspections have been carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later due to Russia's war in Ukraine. The treaty has now been suspended.