Russia Threatens Jail Terms For 'fake News' On Armed Forces Amid Ukraine War

In a bid to crack down on 'fake news', Russia's lower house of Parliament, the State Duma, on Friday, March 4, introduced a bill imposing fines and jail terms as punishment for those who spread false information about the Russian Armed Forces. The bill lays down punishment for citizens who make statements that 'discredit' the armed forces or call for sanctions against Moscow.

The Russian Duma has presented a new bill that makes fake news about the Russian military punishable by up to 15 years in prison, state-owned news agency TASS reported. According to State Duma member Maria Butina, the document was adopted unanimously.

Ironically, the bill comes at a time when the world raises concerns over the possible spread of propaganda by the Kremlin in the wake of bombings at TV towers in Kyiv and the military seizure of a broadcasting tower in Kherson. The takeover of the Kherson TV Tower has spiked fears that Russia may dish out misinformation across the city with the two sides locked in confrontation. The European Union (EU) has already blocked Russian state-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik for spreading 'systematic disinformation'.

Vladimir Putin to sign bill tommorrow

According to Maria Butina, the document was adopted unanimously, TASS reported. As per the terms of the proposed bill, a group of people that use their position to spread fake information or distribute fake news with falsified evidence could be jailed for 5-10 years. If the same information has 'grave consequences', the punishment will be 10-15 years in prison.

In fact, the Parliament has also listed examples of 'fake information' that is punishable by its highest term, citing the use of old photos of burned military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that have been photoshopped with markings of the Russian military.

"The explanatory note to the bill states that the Ukrainian media is using footage of the devastation in the Donbass region from 2014-2015 and passing it off as crimes perpetrated by the Russian military in order to create a global negative image of Russia as a ‘bloody aggressor’ and whip up panic in society," Moscow Times reported.

The bill is likely to come into enforcement as early as tomorrow. It is expected to be sent to the Federation Council and later to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signature.

(Image: AP)