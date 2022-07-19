Russia Threatens Legal Action Against Swiss Daily For Publishing Putin's Image As A Clown

The Russian embassy in Switzerland sent a legal warning to a Swiss newspaper after the outlet published a picture of President Vladimir Putin with a clown nose and rainbow streaks on his face. According to reports, the embassy threatened legal action against the newspaper "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" for using Putin's image in an article discussing the role of memes and digital messaging in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the article headlined "Between Superheroes and Villains: The Power of Memes in the Ukraine War," Putin is pictured next to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the New York Post reported.

In the said picture, Zelenskyy was portrayed wearing a Captain America-style suit decorated with Ukrainian colours and symbols, while Putin was positioned next to him wearing a clown nose and rainbow makeup. Earlier, the image was also shared on Twitter with the hashtag #PutinWarCriminal. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Switzerland also published a letter on its website denoting the Editor-in-Chief of the Zurich newspaper, Eric Gujer. In the letter, the embassy expressed Moscow's displeasure over the publication of an offensive cartoon featuring President Vladimir Putin.

'Russian President Putin is not a fan of the LGBT community'

"We believe that freedom of speech is in no way compatible with the freedom to spread insults and fakes. We are forced to state that your newspaper regularly publishes materials by various authors who shamelessly and with impunity spread their fabrications and curses against the Russian leadership," the letter reads. It further stated that you should be aware of the Russian President's personality as he is an extremely religious Orthodox believer who supports the upholding of traditional Christian values in Russian culture, and clearly not a fan of the LGBT community.

Swiss publication claims Putin's image was originally shared on Twitter

"Obviously, not everyone in the West likes this, where the ideas of the LGBT community are actively and forcibly promoted from the school bench. The expression "war criminal" is also an unsubstantiated direct insult," the letter added. The letter concludes with a mention of Switzerland's defamation laws and a statement that the officials reserve the right to contact Swiss law enforcement agencies in relation to the Putin clown image. Meanwhile, the Swiss publication claimed that Putin's picture was first shared on Twitter.

Image: AP