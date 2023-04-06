Russia Threatens To Use Nukes Ahead Of Spring Counteroffensive: ISW

Russia has threatened to use the nukes in order to deter Ukraine's Western allies from providing military aid ahead of the spring counter-offensive, a new assessment from the Study of War (ISW) think tank revealed. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a press conference, "reinvigorated nuclear blackmail rhetoric," the Washington-based Institute claimed. Shoigu's remark came just days after Russia announced that it was installing tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring ally Belarus. It was also reported that Russia has stepped up combat training and reconnaissance as Finland officially became part of NATO. "Western aid to Ukraine risks a significant expansion of the conflict," a Kremlin readout warned.

Nukes to be moved up close to the Western border

Back in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared that he would station nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, Moscow's steadfast ally that has been supportive of its offensive in Ukraine. In a statement, the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, clarified that the weapons will be "moved up close to the Western border" of Belarus, in closer proximity to many NATO countries." According to ISW, Russian defence minister, Shoigu "reinforced existing Russian nuclear threats" this week as he warned that Belarus now has nuclear-capable attack aircraft and the Iskander-M missile system, capable of nuclear strikes stationed on its territory.

Putin had earlier threatened against pumping weapons into the war, saying that it escalates the risk of a nuclear war. The threat of the use of nukes due to the Western interference in the conflict "was on the rise," he had said during an address to the Presidential Human Rights Council. Putin noted that the prospects of a nuclear war were rising as the outcome of the war in Ukraine was shifting more in Ukraine's favour. His nuclear threats resonated in response to the European Union's deliberation of the ninth package of sanctions against Moscow for waging war on Kyiv. UK's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in an intelligence update had claimed that Russian President Putin is “highly unlikely” to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as it would be unacceptable to Moscow’s allies India and China. He, however, warned that the head of the Russian Federation has not been acting in a “rational” way and chances are high that the situation might steer for worse.