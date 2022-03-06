Russia on Saturday threatened 'tough retaliatory measures' against the UK as it warned that it "will not forget" Britain's support for Kyiv. It is to mention that Moscow is also infuriated at the barrage of sanctions imposed by Boris Johnson’s administration. In a statement on March 5, Russian foreign ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova hurled threats at the UK and its allies, as she said: “Russia will not forget Britain's desire to cooperate with ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine and the supply of British weapons to the Kyiv regime.”

Furthermore, Zakharova continued, "The sanctions hysteria in which London plays one of the leading, if not the main, roles, leaves us no choice but to take proportionately tough retaliatory measures. London has made a final choice of open confrontation with Russia.” Moscow lambasted the UK for 'sanctions hysteria' following the invasion of Ukraine as Boris Johnson last month threatened the "largest and most severe package" of sanctions "that Russia has ever seen".

Kremlin accused Britain of ‘Russophobia’

The Kremlin denounced what it described as ‘Russophobia’ against Moscow, as its foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the recent developments “convince us once more that Russophobia and the aim to undermine the Russian state are integral elements of Britain's foreign policy.” Zakharova had also earlier derided the Boris Johnson administration in a television interview, accusing it of playing "a determining role in undermining the Russian stability and security.” Her remarks came shortly after the UK announced that it was suspending the work of its journalists in Russia in accordance with legislation that involved a crackdown on Russian media outlets.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the "largest and most severe package" of sanctions "that Russia has ever seen" after Moscow launched an armed invasion of Ukraine by land, sea, and air last week, Thursday. In a recorded address, Johnson lambasted Putin for an offensive on Kyiv’s civilians as he said, “For as long as Putin continues his barbaric attack on innocent Ukrainians we will continue to exert every power we have to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine.” Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin also blamed UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for ordering his nuclear deterrent forces on alert.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing: "I would not call the authors of these statements by name, although it was the British foreign minister,” according to the Interfax news agency. Accusing Truss of provocations, Peskov added, “Statements were made by various representatives at various levels on possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between Nato and Russia."