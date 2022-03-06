Russia Warns 'Ukraine's Military-industrial Complex Will Be Attacked With Missiles Soon'

In a massive development, Russia's Ministry of Defence has announced that it will soon start missile strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial complex, according to Russian media. Till now, Moscow has been claiming that it has been targeting military and strategic important points.

However, the Republic Media Network team on the ground and visuals shared on social media show a different picture. Civilian areas have been targeted in Mariupol, Chernihiv and Kyiv. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna has also claimed that Russia is striking hospitals, nurseries and schools.

Humanitarian situation

The exact death toll in the war has been difficult to measure. The UN human rights office said that at least 364 civilian casualties have taken place since the February 24 attack. The true count could be much higher.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it has verified at least six attacks that have killed six health care personnel and injured 11 others. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that attacks on health care officials are a violation of international humanitarian law.

Over 1.5 million refugees have fleed Ukraine for neighbouring countries, including Poland, Romania and Moldova, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

Diplomatic efforts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Moldova pledged America’s support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic. The country is faring with an inflow of refugees from Ukraine and keeping watch on Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbour.

The third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place Monday, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

Blinken says the United States and its partners are having a “very active discussion” about prohibiting the import of Russian oil and natural gas in the most delinquent escalation of their sanctions efforts.

Meanwhile, Putin continued to blame the war on Ukraine's leadership and criticised their resistance to the invasion. He said if they continued to resist, “They are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood.”

His remarks came as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” on Saturday to the US Congress for more fighter planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations.