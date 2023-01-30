Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, has warned that the US may face direct conflict with Russia over Ukraine and that the renewal of a nuclear arms control treaty is uncertain, as per a report from Newsweek. During an interview with RIA news agency, he was asked about the possibility of resuming inspections under the new START treaty, which expires in 2026 but was suspended in November 2022 due to the conflict in Ukraine. Ryabkov stated that the treaty aimed to establish secure and trustworthy strategic relations, but these principles have been disregarded by the US's aggressive efforts to resolve the "Russian question".

He further stated that the situation has put them "at the brink of a direct confrontation between Russia and the US and NATO". He considered it a "likely possibility" that there will be no arms control agreement with the US after the expiration of the treaty in 2026. "We are prepared for this outcome," Ryabkov said, stressing that the termination of the treaty is not their preference and that it would be preferable to pursue a different course.

The agreement is important for strategic stability

The agreement, signed in 2010, restricts the number of strategic nuclear weapons and delivery systems for both major nuclear powers. It also allows for mutual inspections of their respective arsenals. As the new US ambassador to Moscow, Lynn Tracy, heads for her job, Ryabkov stated that the relationship between the two nations has reached a stalemate due to Washington's increasingly hostile stance towards Russia year after year.

Ryabkov's interview came after the US announced its plan to provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks as part of a Western support to counter Russian aggression. Ryabkov deemed this move as a "highly destructive step" indicating a surge in the conflict in Ukraine. He also mentioned that US officials asserted that providing advanced weapons systems to Ukraine, including heavy ones, is not an escalation, which he finds paradoxical.