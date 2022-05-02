Russia To Abort Cooperation With ESA & NASA On Missions At ISS; What Happens Now?

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 68, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos has announced its decision to pull out from co-operative missions with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA) in the International Space Station (ISS). Speaking to Russian state television on Sunday, Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin informed that Moscow "will no longer" participate with international partners onboard ISS. The Russian space agency will declare an official exit date within a year's notice adhering to the obligations of the agency, he added.

According to Rossiya 24, Rogozin stated that the exit is a result of stringent economic sanctions imposed against Moscow over the "special military operation" in Ukraine. "The decision has been taken already, we are not obligated to talk about it publicly," the head of the Russian space agency said. According to the time frame set by the Russian Federation, Roscosmos will work on the ISS until at least 2024.

The announcement came after Rogozin had earlier in April warned international space program officials of a potential halting of operations in the wake of the litany of Western sanctions. Calling for "unconditional" lifting of sanctions, Rogozin had tweeted "restoration of normal relations between partners at the International Space Station and other joint projects is only possible then." Shortly, after the Russian space chief's remarks, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei shared that the space crew at ISS remained unaffected by the turmoil in Ukraine. "We support each other through everything," Hei had said.

Will ISS run smoothly after Russian withdrawal?

The International Space Station had remained one of the last areas of cooperation between Moscow and the Western nations for decades. Given the past relationship of Russia and the US, the coordinated space missions were the first such since the Cold War-era space race where both sought to achieve dominance over space. American astronauts were blasted off to the ISS on Russian Soyuz rockets until 2020, however, both sides were in negotiations to conduct shared space flights before the war erupting Ukraine.

Now, with the potential withdrawal of Roscosmos from ISS, there are questions over the smooth functioning of the space station, according to a Daily Mail report. A leading researcher at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Nathan Eismont said that it would become "almost impossible" to operate if Russia quit from ISS. He echoed former Roscosmos director Sergei Krikalev's comments saying that cooperation between Russian and American scientists in space is "necessary for productive work."

Earlier Rogozin had also stressed that Russia's exit would pose a serious threat to the operations in ISS since Roscosmos rockets deliver fuel and cargo to the spade station. "Only the engines of our cargo craft are able to correct the ISS' orbit, keeping it safe from space debris," Rogozin had said.

However, the US is recently working with private spacecraft companies, namely Space X, to deliver cargo and conduct manned flights to the ISS. This is in view of reducing dependence on Russian spaceflights. Elon Musk's Space X rockets have so far launched five NASA crews within two years.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)