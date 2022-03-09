As shelling in parts of Ukraine intensified, Russia on Tuesday agreed to provide humanitarian corridors to evacuate stranded civilians from the war zones. Moscow said, it is ready to provide safe corridors in Ukrainian cities from 7:00 GMT on March 9, Sputnik News Agency reported.

This comes after Russia on March 8 allowed evacuation from Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities - Cherhihv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry said, as quoted by Interfax. A statement by the ministry said the Russian forces in Ukraine have introduced a "silent regime" to ensure the safety of civilians. Meanwhile, evacuations have also begun in Irpin, a city in northern Ukraine. Moscow also released a list of the humanitarian corridors that they are ready to provide, which includes a safe passage from Sumy city by two routes to Poltava and to "the territory of the Russian territory of Belgorod."

The developments came after India raised the issue at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine on March 7. India's permanent envoy to the UN, T.S. Tirumurti expressed "deep concern" over Russia's ignorance towards providing safe corridors for students stranded in Sumy. The UN later regarded the humanitarian corridors as one of the key forms of "temporary pause" of the armed conflict.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the failure of safe corridors

Both Moscow and Kyiv have continued to blame the failure to provide a humanitarian corridor on each other. While Russian forces said their counterparts prohibited civilians from leaving Mariupol last Saturday, Ukrainian troops claimed that the evacuation effort failed due to Russia's violation of the ceasefire that was agreed upon.

"Due to the failure and inability of the Ukrainian side to ensure the functioning of humanitarian corridors, the situation in a large number of settlements on almost the entire territory of Ukraine, primarily in such cities as Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, is rapidly deteriorating and has acquired the character of a humanitarian catastrophe," the Russian embassy in India said in a statement released on Facebook.

Russia-Ukraine war

For the unversed, the developments come as the war ensued an "unprovoked and unjustified" attack of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. After a month of amassing nearly 1 lakh troops along the Ukraine-Russia border, Putin also recognised two breakaway regions of Ukraine, in major violation of international law. Ever since arbitrary bombings on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure has led to the death of hundreds and injured thousands, Ukraine's health ministry confirmed.

In response, Western nations have levied heavy sanctions on Russia, banning its prominent banks, entities and trade. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden enforced the most significant package of economic sanctions, by imposing an embargo on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

"We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," Biden said. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday again vowed to resist the Russian invasion. Addressing the UK House of Commons, he said "we will fight until the end...at whatever cost."

(Image: AP)