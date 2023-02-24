Russia To Deploy Sarmat Nuclear Missiles, Says President Putin On The Eve Of Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the delayed Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system would be operational this year. This statement came on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Putin originally revealed the RS-28 Sarmat liquid-fuelled missile in 2018. It was planned to be deployed last year, however, wasen't. The missile has been called Satan 2 by Russia's western counterparts.

Since the begenning of the invasion, Putin has said he is prepared to destroy the framework for nuclear arms control, including the ban on nuclear testing by major countries, unless the West backs down in Ukraine. By suspending a historic nuclear weapons control pact, New START with the United States, stating that new strategic systems had been placed on combat duty, and threatening to resume nuclear tests, Putin sought to emphasise Russia's determination in Ukraine on Tuesday.

In a speech to commemorate the Defender of the Fatherland holiday, also known as Red Army Day during the Soviet era, Putin cited the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany to make the case that Russia required modernised armed forces to ensure its sovereignty.

"As before, we will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad," the Russian president said referring to nuclear weapons that are launched from land, water, or the air. The intercontinental ballistic missiles based in Sarmat silos will be deployed this year, according to Putin, who views the crisis in Ukraine as an existential struggle to preserve Russia from what he views as an arrogant and aggressive West.

Russia to expand military arsenal on war-footing

The 35-metre missile can carry at least 10 multiple targetable re-entry vehicles, each with a nuclear warhead that can be pointed at a different target, and has a range of 18,000 kilometres. Moreover, it is capable of delivering hypersonic Avangard gliders. Also, Putin stated that Russia would begin bulk shipments of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles and would maintain mass manufacture of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems.

"With the adoption of the Borei-A nuclear-powered submarine project 'Emperor Alexander III' into the Navy, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100 per cent," Putin said. He further added: "In the coming years, three more cruisers of this project will replenish the fleet's combat strength."

'Priority attention to strengthening our defence capability,' says Putin

Late in December, the Emperor Alexander III was launched. It is the sixth submarine of the Borei-A class. Each Borei-A class16 Bulava submarine can carry a total of 16 submarine-launched ballistic missiles. In addition, Putin promised that Russia would strengthen the armaments industry, improve training, add cutting-edge equipment, and elevate soldiers who had shown their mettle in battle. All aspects of Russia's conventional armed forces would be developed, he added.

"A modern, efficient army and navy are a guarantee of the country's security and sovereignty, a guarantee of its stable development and its future," Mr Putin said. "Therefore, we will continue to pay priority attention to strengthening our defence capability," he later added.