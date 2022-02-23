Following parliamentarians' approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin's use of force overseas, Russia announced on Tuesday that it would soon evacuate its diplomatic employees from Ukraine to save their lives. The Russian announcement of evacuating its staff came shortly after Putin was granted permission to use the Russian army abroad by the Russian parliament's upper house.

"To protect the lives and safety (of diplomats), the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future," Moscow's foreign ministry claimed in a statement.

Threats have been made against the ministry's ambassadors, and its embassy and consulate have been subjected to multiple attacks, the foreign ministry noted in the statement, "Ukraine has plunged deeper into chaos," the statement remarked. As the US and its allies have accused Russia of plotting an attack on Ukraine for months, several countries have shifted their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv, near the Polish border.

Earlier, the Federation Council, Russia's upper house, voted overwhelmingly to enable Putin to use military force outside of Russia, effectively formalising a Russian military deployment to the rebel zones, where an eight-year battle has claimed the lives of nearly 14,000 people. Shocked by Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, world leaders moved quickly on Tuesday to impose harsh sanctions in the hopes of averting a full-fledged conflict.

The first major measure came from Germany, which took steps to block the certification process for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a profitable agreement that Moscow has long desired but that the US has condemned for increasing Europe's reliance on Russian energy supply. The rest of the European Union quickly followed suit, with the first round of penalties targeting Duma MPs who voted in favour of recognising separatist territories in Ukraine, as well as a number of Russian officials. They also wanted to restrict Moscow's access to finance and financial markets in the EU.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals as targets of penalties. Moreover, after first reluctant to use the term, the White House began referring to the Russian deployments as an "invasion," a red line that US President Joe Biden has indicated would result in the US levying heavy sanctions against Moscow. Further, if Putin moves deeper into Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the West will follow suit.

