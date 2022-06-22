Russia To Mark Anniversary Of WWII Nazi Germany's USSR Invasion In 1941

Russia is set to observe the anniversary of the Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union during the WWII on June 22, 1941. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will commemorate the occasion by laying flowers to honour the fallen Red Army soldiers who were invaded along a 1,800-mile front during the World War II’s Operation Barbarossa.

On June 22 Moscow observes the "Day of Remembrance and Sorrow" as the country reflects back on Hitler's 19 panzer divisions and “Barbarossa” force, the most powerful invasion force in history, advancing into the USSR with 30 divisions of Finnish and Romanian troops. Across many regions memorable events will be held in remembrance of what Moscow describes as ‘Great Patriotic War’ ( or the WWII between 1941-1945).

Putin to lay wreaths on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Putin is expected to lay wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Russian Historical Society will conduct several events, including a roundtable at the Victory Museum and a TV link with the participation of the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin and Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev, Tass reported. Russian Military Historical Society will also organize an award ceremony titled ‘For Fidelity to Historical Truth.’ Candles will be lighted in approximately 1,100 sites in the memory of the Red Army soldiers who laid lives during the WWII.

"Memory candles will be lit not only in Russia, but also abroad. Over 30 countries will join the campaign. The candles will be lit in Donbass as well,” head of the All-Russian public movement "Volunteers of Victory” Olga Zanko told Tass.

Candle marches will be held in western Russian Bryansk region that borders Ukraine. A ‘yellow’ level of terrorist alert has been activated. As Russia marks the anniversary of Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, intense fighting continues in the eastern Ukrainian region. Russia’s invading forces strengthened their defences in the Luhansk region, launching artillery assaults to set foothold in Donetsk.