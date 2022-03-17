Russia To Present Documents Pertaining To US-funded Biological Experiments In Ukraine

In a key development in the biowarfare debate, Russia on Thursday claimed that its specialists have reviewed original documents from the Ukraine laboratory on the implementation of a secret project by the United States. The Vladimir Putin-led country has claimed that documents pertaining to a study of ways of transmitting diseases to humans.

"The document mentions the export of a large number of human biomaterials from the territory of Ukraine to the UK and other European countries. We will be presenting the documents soon," it noted in the statement. It is pertinent to mention here that in the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting held last week on the alleged manufacture of biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia had asserted that it has proof of biological experiments taking place.

Zelenskyy refutes developing biological weapons

However, refuting claims of 'developing biological or any other weapons of mass destruction,' earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned Russia. In his address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said that Russia's allegations worried him as Russia usually carried out those actions which they accuse others of, reported AP.

"I am the President of an adequate country and an adequate people. And the father of two children. No chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land. The whole world knows this. And if Russia does something similar against us, it will receive the most severe sanctions response," said Zelenskyy.

Alarmed at the allegations, he added, "What are these allegations of preparing chemical attacks? Have you decided to carry out 'de-chemicalisation' of Ukraine? What else have you prepared for us?".

Besides, Ukraine, its neighbouring countries have also come in Ukraine's support. 'Nothing new', said Poland refuting Russia's allegation of Ukraine possessing biological weapons. The country that shares borders with both Ukraine and Russia, listed down the probable motives behind the allegation. The Central European country said the motive of Russia may be to create panic, divert the attention of the world from its own plan and provoke and shift the blame towards Ukraine and the West.