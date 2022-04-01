Russia To Present New Letter At UNSC Over Alleged US-backed Biological Weapons In Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 37, Moscow will present to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) a new letter on the alleged United States military biological activities in Ukraine, informed the Russian Deputy UN Envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy. This comes a day after Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stated that Ukrainian authorities have seriously contemplated using biological weapons against civilians in Donbass region and Russia. Russia has been accusing the US of funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine for the past several weeks, stating that the Russian military has spent several days exposing the pathogen research being carried out in Ukraine under the command of the Pentagon.

Russia to present fresh letter on 'US-backed military bioweapons' at UNSC

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said that there is proof linking US political elites to actions at military biological labs in Ukraine. When such charges by Russia were made earlier, the US had completely denied it, stating that their labs are transparent and officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been going to these labs. The US had also said that they have such labs in Ukraine for the purpose of public health research.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a US Defence Agency supported research into bat coronaviruses in Ukraine. However, the White House continued dismissing these allegations and made a counter allegation at the Vladimir Putin-led country by saying that suspicions of the deployment of biological or chemical weapons could signal Russian efforts to create the framework for their use in the Ukraine conflict.

"We have made an official enquiry on how it may be explained, and we will demand a response," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Antalya, Turkey, during discussions with his Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues. "I don't have any evidence on their employing these weapons, but these were not benign tests," he added.

Face-off over 'bioweapons' between Russia and US

On March 11, US representative to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield had refuted such allegations, further stating that Russia had asked UNSC for this meet for the purpose of 'lying and spreading misinformation.' She had also slammed China for supporting Russia over the claim. Moscow had earlier requested the UNSC to discuss its claims against the US conducting “military biological activities” on the territory of Ukraine bordering Russia.

On March 17 as well, Russia had claimed that its specialists have reviewed original documents from the Ukraine laboratory on the implementation of a 'secret project' by the US, further alleging that the documents pertain to a study of transmitting diseases to humans. The following day, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had claimed that the US created several biological laboratories across countries, including many on the territories of former Soviet republics. Accusing the US of creating more than 300 such labs, the Russian FM claimed that Ukraine is probably the biggest project for the Pentagon.

"Those (biological) laboratories have been created by the United States all over the world, more than 300 laboratories in various countries, many of them on the perimeter of the Russian Federation in the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine. Ukraine is probably the biggest project for the Pentagon," said Lavrov. "So we will be insisting on this issue to be picked up by the Biological Weapons Convention, but also by the Security Council because it's a clear threat to international peace and security," he added.