The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day. As the invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, continues, multiple nations have put economic and social sanctions on Moscow. Joining the US and the European Union, Switzerland, which historically has had a neutral stand on such situations, too, adopted sanctions already imposed by the EU over Russia and its oligarchs. In response, the Russian Embassy has replied to the Swiss government asserting that they will retaliate against Switzerland.

"Russia will take retaliatory measures against Switzerland due to sanctions, list of measures is currently being worked out," the Russian Embassy said.

Swiss sanctions on Russia

The Government of Switzerland on February 28 decided to join hands with the EU and move away from their neutral position and impose economic sanctions on Russia. The Swiss government also guaranteed supplies to the people of Ukraine who fled their war-torn nation and entered Poland to protect themselves and reaffirmed its solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

The Swiss government, in its press release, said, "Federal Council decided to adopt the EU sanctions against Russia and thus strengthen their impact. The Federal Council has instructed the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) to modify the existing ordinance based on the EU measures. Switzerland will implement the sanctions in coordination with the EU. These are primarily goods and financial sanctions."

The Swiss government also informed that they will too impose sanctions, as done earlier by the EU, on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with immediate effect.

Giving the list of humanitarian help which they will provide to Ukraninans in Poland the government said, "Switzerland will deliver around 25 tonnes of relief supplies to the Polish capital Warsaw worth around 400’000 Swiss francs, part of the first Swiss aid package amounting to 8 million Swiss francs. The Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) is providing urgently needed medical supplies and medicines from the Armed Forces Pharmacy. The relief supplies are intended for the Ukrainian population in Ukraine and neighbouring states. Staff from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit will accompany the aid shipment."