Russia To Send 3 UK Men On ‘terrorism’ Trial For Fighting In Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday announced that it is sending on trial five foreigners, including three British citizens, a Swedish citizen and a Croatian citizen, on terrorism-linked charges for fighting alongside the Ukrainian armed forces during the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

A court in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don will conduct the hearing of the foreign soldiers who were on combat duty in the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine and came into the country to fight alongside Ukraine's military.

The trial of the captured Ukrainian fighters from overseas will be held on May 31 with terrorism-linked allegations and other charges trial. They will all be under trial in absentia, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The accused men were fighting alongside Ukraine's Azov regiment that surrendered last year after battling the Russian forces during the months-long siege of the southern port city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal steel plant sit on a bus near a penal colony. Credit: AP

Charges of carrying out 'terrorist activities'

In May, last year, the last group of Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the sprawling steel and iron works plant—Azovstal— surrendered. All the soldiers on the verge of annihilation were encircled by the Russian forces and were trapped inside as Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of their stronghold the Azovstal plant by shutting its gates instead of storming it. As they laid down arms, the Ukrainian soldiers including the foreign legion fighters were taken prisoners of war [POW] from the besieged industrial fortress.

Among those who will be tried by Kremlin are three British citizens identified as John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Healy. The two others were Swedish national named Mathias Gustafsson and a Croatian named Vjekoslav Prebeg. They're facing charges of carrying out “terrorist activities”. All men were, in fact, released in a prisoner swap in 2022.

Russia labelled the Aziv regiment as a "terrorist organization" and claims that they adhere to the ideology of Nazism from WWII. Under Russia's stringent anti-terror laws, the captured Azov fighters risk facing imprisonment up to 20 years.

The Azov fighters might also likely face the death penalty when put on trial. Ukraine's Azov battalion is a paramilitary unit that Russians claim comprises ultra-nationalist fighters that follow Ukrainian far-right and radical leader Stepan Bandera. Russia's President Putin has used the pretext of eliminating "neo-Nazism" for launching an invasion of Ukraine.