Witnessing a mass exodus of companies over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia on Tuesday announced that they have decided to spend up to 1 trillion rubles to buy the shares of the companies that have been sanctioned by the US and other Western allies. This move comes after Britain's Treasury stated that it was adding Russia and Europe's largest bank, Sberbank to its list of entities sanctioned.

Last week, the UK had joined the US and Western allies to prevent the Russian Central Bank's ability to use reserves to the plummeting ruble. The UK also cut selected banks from the SWIFT international money transfer system. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added that this was only the first step in a 'total SWIFT ban'.

Next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as early as March 2

According to the RIA news agency, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place as early as March 2 in Belarus. Delegations of Ukraine and Russia began peace talks in Belarus' Gomel on Monday this week.

Furthermore, amid the Russian invasion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union. On Tuesday, the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andrey Yermak also said that the application has been accepted, registered, and is being considered. Taking to Twitter, Yermak wrote, "Yesterday, [President] Zelensky signed Ukraine’s application for EU membership under an accelerated procedure. [It] has been accepted and registered."

Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day now with Russian troops reportedly launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv. While the US has pledged more sanctions against Russia, Ukraine has pledged not to back down. UNHCR has reported over 400 civilian casualties. Canada has also decided to sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. At UNGA, Russia claimed that it has no plans to ‘occupy’ Ukraine.

Image: AP