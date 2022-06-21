Russia To Summon EU Envoy Over Lithuania’s Goods Transit Ban Via Kaliningrad Region

Russian foreign ministry is expected to summon the European Union ambassador to Kremlin, Markus Ederer, to register objection to Baltic country Lithuania's recent embargo over the transit of goods from Kaliningrad, Anton Alikhanov, the governor of Kaliningrad, told the Russian state television on Tuesday. Vilnius, in an effort to implement the EU's sanctions regime against Russia, rampantly imposed a blanket ban on the transit of goods through the Lithuanian territory from the Russian exclave situated in midst of Lithuania and Poland. Lithuania has banned the transportation of coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology, which constitutes around 50% of all goods exported by Russia.

"This is, of course, a situation, that can be resolved by diplomatic means," Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad's governor, told the Russia's state television in his remarks on Tuesday. "As far as I know, tomorrow, Marcus Ederer, the European Union ambassador to Russia, will be summoned to the foreign ministry, and he will be told of the appropriate conditions involved here," he further added.

Russian security council secy Nikolai Patrushev to chair key meet in Kaliningrad

As the controversy over the ban riled up, Russian security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev arrived in the Kaliningrad region on June 21 to chair a meeting on national security. Russian officials are expected to pressurize the Lithuanian government to allow embargoed goods to be shipped to the Kaliningrad enclave via its territory. Moscow has also summoned Markus Ederer, the European ambassador to Russia as well as Lithuanian Charge d'Affaires, Virginia Umbrasene, both of whom arrived at the Russian foreign ministry earlier today.

"We did not start this...Russia brought its equipment, it brought war to NATO's border, and NATO has to be prepared," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had earlier lashed out during an interview with RFE/RL. He stressed that Europe teeters on the brink of "huge political change" as it has challenged Russia. "We have to be very, very serious about the defense of the eastern flank because we might not have enough time to prepare for it. If Russia would like to start escalation, it means that we have to be very serious," he had also warned, as the EU continues stringent measures against Moscow to weaken its troops' resolve on the Ukrainian territory.