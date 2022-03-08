Russia To Support Private Space Companies For Satellite Launches Amid Western Sanctions

Russia has vowed to offer 'unprecedented support' to private space companies as it has severed its ties with major space agencies amid strict financial sanctions imposed on Moscow for invading Ukraine. US President Joe Biden, in a statement late last month, had said that he is restricting Russia's access to cutting-edge technologies which would "degrade" its space program. In retaliation, Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that it is removing US space agency NASA from its forthcoming Venus mission and followed up by ending cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA).

In the latest announcement, Roscosmos' Director-General Dmitry Rogozin implied that Russia would now aim for self-sufficiency by supporting indigenous companies for its space programs. Taking to Twitter, Rogozin wrote, "Roskosmos will provide unprecedented support to private Russian space companies. They will be given access to new domestic developments in the field of space instrumentation, as well as the possibility of practically free delivery into orbit of spacecraft created by private design bureaus (sic)". He even said that Russia would launch "dozens" of communication, meteorological observation and remote sensing satellites into orbit later this year. Rogozin added that the launches will be carried out on Soyuz-2 carrier rockets, the same launch vehicles that were supposed to be used to push OneWeb satellites into orbit on March 5.

"Роскосмос" окажет беспрецедентную поддержку частным российским космическим компаниям. Им будет предоставлен доступ к новым отечественным разработкам в области космического приборостроения, а также возможность практически бесплатной доставки на орбиту КА, созданных частными КБ. pic.twitter.com/z7wcOWtaF0 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 8, 2022

Roscosmos has even revealed that the space agency will now focus on building satellites for defence purposes as it has now become a priority.

Russia deliberately cuts ties with global space agencies

Irked by the sanctions imposed on Russia from several countries, Russia has aggravated its ties in space cooperation with the US, Europe and the German space agency. However, Rogozin blames the west for deteriorating relations between the agencies. "The blame for the collapse of cooperation in space lies on the shoulders of the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany", Rogozin had written in one of his tweets. While NASA was reiterating that its relations with Moscow in space are still good, a Russian media outlet RIA Novosti released a video on Monday showing Russian cosmonauts leaving the International Space Station (ISS) in their modules. Tap here to read more about it.

