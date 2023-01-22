France Blocks Bank Accounts Of Russian Broadcaster; Kremlin To Take 'noticeable' Action

The Kremlin is ready to take retaliatory measures against French media following the freezing of the RT France account, said the Russian Foreign Ministry, adding that the measures will be "very noticeable." "Blocking the RT France account will lead to retaliatory measures against French media in Russia." "They will be very noticeable if the French authorities do not stop intimidating Russian journalists," the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

On Thursday, RT France TV's bank account was blocked in France at the request of the General Directorate of the Treasury under the French Ministry of Economy and Finance. This decision was taken in accordance with the EU's ninth sanctions package against Russia which was adopted in mid-December last year. Notably, the ninth sanction package of the EU adopted against Russia in December called for an "asset freeze" of targeted entities.

France blocks bank accounts of Russian foreign broadcaster

Taking to Twitter, Editor-in-Chief of RT France, Ksenia Fedorova, wrote, "Our channel can no longer operate" as the channel’s accounts have been frozen. "After five years of relentless work, the ruling authorities have reached their goal of shutting down RT France," the statement said. She further noted that as many as 123 employees working with the channel were at risk of not being paid for this month and could lose their jobs because of the account block.

Earlier in March 2022, the European Union banned the RT TV channel and the Sputnik news agency. The European Court of Justice dismissed an appeal from RT France against the ban imposed by the Council on July 27, saying that those measures do not disproportionately infringe on the essential content of RT France’s freedom to conduct business since they are temporary and reversible, reported TASS.

The channel was launched in 2005 as "Russia Today." Since then, the Russia-funded RT has expanded its reach with channels and websites by launching it in several languages, including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic. Western nations have repeatedly accused the channel of spreading fake information and Kremlin-friendly propaganda. Notably, RT was blocked in most Western countries after the Russian President announced the invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Image: AP