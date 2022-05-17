Russia To Take Over Renault's Moscow Factory; Plans To Revive Soviet-era Moskvitch Brand

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian government is gearing up to take control of French car manufacturer Renault's operations in the country to revive a Soviet-era auto brand, Moskvitch, officials said on Monday. At a time when more than 200 private companies have left Russia, this move would prove to be the first major nationalization of a foreign business since the war in Ukraine began.

According to a report by The Guardian, Renault has given up its majority stake in AvtoVAZ with an option to buy it back within six years. AvtoVAZ is a Russian car company best known for its Lada brand and a state-run research institute known as NAMI.stake. The city government will take over Renault's factory in Moscow. This development would bring back the Soviet-era car, Moskvitch, to Russia.

Russia to take over Renault’s Moscow factory to revive Soviet-era car

Defending Renault's decision, the Mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, stated that the government has taken this decision to stop Renault's 45,000 workers from becoming unemployed. He said, "The foreign owner decided to close the Moscow Renault plant," adding, "This is right, but we cannot allow thousands of workers to be left without work. Therefore, I decided to take the plant under the control of the city and resume the production of passenger cars under the historical Moskvitch brand. We will try to keep most of the team working directly at the plant and its associates. "

Meanwhile, Renault's CEO, Luca de Meo, said this decision has been taken in favour of the company and to protect its future business in Moscow.

"Today we have taken a difficult but necessary decision, and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia while preserving the group's performance and our ability to return to the country in the future," he said.

However, Renault did not reveal the details of its sales but said it has an option to buy back the AvtoVAZ stake in the next six years. This deal would make Renault stand alone at a time when western companies are suspending their operations in Russia. Notably, Renault's continuation of operations in Russia is likely to damage its reputation as more than 40 countries stand in favour of Ukraine and are against Russia.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/@Oggieridomani/Twitter)