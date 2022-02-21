Russia To Take Part In Talks With Ukraine If Kyiv Reaches Agreement With LPR, DPR: Report

If Ukraine can reach an agreement with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to hold Contact Group (CG) talks on the Donbass problem, Russia will also take part in the talks, Sputnik reported citing a Moscow source acquainted with the situation. On February 20, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke via phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the request of the French government. According to media sources, the leaders agreed to have trilateral contact group (Russia, Ukraine, and OSCE - Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) meetings on Ukraine on February 21.

"If Kyiv and Donbass agree to convene a meeting of the CG (contact group), Russia, of course, will also participate in it. The functions of a mediator oblige this," Sputnik reported, citing a source.

According to the Elysee Palace, Macron has proposed a joint summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden, and both sides have agreed for the same 'in principle'. The agenda for the summit will be prepared by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their upcoming meeting on February 24, according to the French presidency. According to the White House, Biden agreed to meet with Putin as long as there is no "invasion" of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Moscow has repeatedly denied Western claims that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, emphasising that it is not threatening anyone while also expressing strong concerns about NATO's military activity near Russia's borders. On Friday, the LPR and DPR declared the evacuation of their residents to Russia's Rostov Region, fearing a Ukrainian onslaught. Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, predicted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would initiate an operation against Donbass soon.

Moreover, according to the Interfax news agency, Russia's FSB security service announced on Monday that a shell fired from Ukrainian territory entirely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but caused no deaths. According to the FSB, the incident occurred 150 metres from the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to Interfax.

Since Thursday, February 17, sporadic shelling across the line separating Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has increased. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Monday that it is too early to plan a meeting between Putin and Biden, after Paris suggested such a meeting to defuse tensions over Ukraine.

