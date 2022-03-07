Russia To Use Chinese Payments System After Visa, Mastercard Suspend Operations In Country

After Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in Russia over the Ukraine invasion, the country has decided to switch to the Chinese card system, reported Russian media. The local media has also reported that Russia's Sberbank will issue Mir card with China's UnionPay after Mastercard and Visa stopped operating in the country. On Sunday, American Express had also announced to end all cooperation with sanctioned Russian banks and Belarus.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Vladimir Putin-led administration has been facing major sanctions with Mastercard. in a statement, saying 'We don't take this decision lightly'. Visa said it's working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

Russia-Ukraine war: American Express suspends all operations amid crisis

In a statement, American Express said that "In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia".

Meanwhile, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri, in a memo to employees, had previously explained that the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demands that the entity aligns with its principles and rationale of services. Also, the ban comes a day after Mastercard announced to have suspended network services across Russia pertaining to its military advancements in Ukraine.

The suspensions are a follow-up to more limited moves earlier in the week to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the U.S. government and others.

Paytm reacts to Mastercard, Visa suspending operations in Russia: Founder says 'shouldn't trust'

Emphasising 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm tweeted that "we shouldn't trust other country's systems are fully dependable." He added that "it is better to be self-dependent and world-class."

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.

Image: AP