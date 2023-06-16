Last Updated:

Russia Transfers First Set Of Nuclear Weapons To Belarus, Confirms Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Moscow has transferred the first set of nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
| Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
Vladimir Putin

Russia sends nuclear weapons to Belarus (Image: AP)


Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday confirmed that Russia has transferred the first set of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Nexta reported. The proclamation by the Russian President came during his address in St. Petersberg. Russia had earlier shared its plans to store some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus under its own control. 

“It happened, the first nuclear weapons were delivered to the territory of Belarus,” Putin said.

This is a breaking copy. More details awaited.

First Published:
COMMENT