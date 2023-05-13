Russia Tried To Destroy US-made Patriot Defence System Using Hypersonic Missile: Report

A hypersonic missile was launched last week by Russia in an attempt to destroy a Patriot air defence system made in the United States (US) and sent to Ukraine, two US officials told CNN media outlet.

According to officials, the attack was unsuccessful as the Ukrainian military managed to intercept the hypersonic missile using the Patriot system. This marks the first recorded instance of the Ukrainian military successfully utilising the advanced air defense system, which had only been deployed to the country a few weeks prior.

An official stated that the Ukrainian air defence unit fired multiple Patriot missiles from various angles to intercept the Russian missile, showcasing their rapid proficiency in operating the potent system.

The US officials believed that the Russians were able to target the Patriot system using their hypersonic missile, referred to as Kinzhal or Killjoy, by detecting signals emitted from the Patriot.

Patriot defence system able to detect incoming targets at long-range

The Patriot missile system is equipped with a robust radar system that can identify incoming threats from a significant distance, making it a formidable air defense platform capable of intercepting not only conventional aerial threats but also ballistic missiles.

However, the radar signals emitted by the Patriot to detect distant targets also make it susceptible to detection by the enemy, potentially revealing the location of the system. In contrast to some of the shorter-range mobile air defense systems provided to Ukraine, the Patriot battery is a stationary system, making it easier for the Russians to locate and target over time.

Officials have noted that there are methods to partially conceal these radar signals, but it appears that the Russian military was able to determine the approximate location of the Patriot system stationed outside of Kyiv, reported CNN. The interception occurred on May 4, during the evening, as reported by Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, over the weekend.

In the past, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that the Patriot system would be considered a legitimate target for Russian forces. Earlier this week, US Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder confirmed that the Ukrainian military had successfully intercepted the Kinzhal hypersonic missile using the Patriot system, which is capable of reaching extremely high speeds.

Ukraine trained with western allies on Patriot

To bolster its air defense capabilities, Ukraine has received a minimum of two Patriot systems - one from the United States and another from Germany. This upgrade was necessary since their previous air defense systems were not capable of intercepting advanced Russian missiles, like the Kinzhal.

Initially, when the United States declared its intention to deploy the Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, the anticipated delivery timeline was several months, taking into account the intricacy of the system and the need to train numerous Ukrainian troops to operate the battery, which comprises multiple components. However, the Ukrainian military already had a strong understanding of air defense systems, enabling the United States to reduce the usual training program, which typically lasts about a year, to several months, reported CNN.

In mid-April, the final inspection of the Patriot systems was carried out, with US, German, and Dutch trainers working alongside Ukrainian service members to ensure that the systems were ready to be deployed to Ukraine. Following the inspection, the systems were transported to Ukraine soon after.