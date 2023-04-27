Russian Troops Repel 3 Ukrainian Attacks Towards Zaporizhzhia, Destroy 9 Missiles: Kremlin

As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated with Russian troops being relentless in their pursuit of attacking Ukrainian territories, it has come to the fore that Kremlin troops have repelled three attacks by American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MKRS) of the Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia (also knows as Zaporozhye) direction. The latest defence put up by the Buk anti-craft missile system of Russia's Vostok (or East) group of forces destroyed at least nine missiles, the chief of the group’s press centre, Alexander Gordeyev, told TASS.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, three missile attacks from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems have been repelled. The team of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system destroyed nine missiles," he said.

Gordeyev further said that a Zoopark artillery reconnaissance system detected the enemy’s mortar squad in the area of the settlement of Novomikhailovka, adding that it was eliminated by the team of the Giatsint self-propelled gun.

Lavrov draws EU parallel to NATO, says EU becoming aggressive in its goal of containing Moscow

This development comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the European Union (EU) of becoming increasingly aggressive against Moscow. The remark was made by the Russian foreign minister at a press briefing on Tuesday. Lavrov alleged that the EU's efforts to contain Russia have now become more militarised and outlined that there is "very little difference" between the EU and NATO. Recalling a "strategic partnership" declaration signed between NATO and Brussels in January, Lavrov said it implied that the deal had increased the growing militarisation of the EU against Russia.

During the press conference, Lavrov reiterated grievances raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin about NATO's expansion. He said that on multiple occasions, Russia had promised that new states would not join NATO, but those promises were broken. Lavrov, during the press conference, alleged that NATO's actions aimed to weaken Russia, but instead, they had the opposite effect, and Russia became stronger.

Image: AP