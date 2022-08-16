Russia, Turkey Ink Deal For Delivery Of Second Batch Of S-400 Missile System: Report

Turkey and Russia have signed an agreement to provide a second regiment of the S-400 missile system to Ankara. Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) has confirmed the development, TASS reported. Shugayev stated that a contract has been signed between the nations, which among many decisions, also permits the "production of some components of the S-400 Triumf system to be localized."

Dmitry Shugayev asserted that any nation around the world would unlikely be able to develop a system that could compete with the S-400 Triumf missile systems. He further added that the agreement signed between Turkey and Russia was being put into action. Dmitry Shugayev made the statement on the sidelines of the Army-2022 international forum on Tuesday, 16 August.

Notably, Turkey has been the first member nation of NATO which purchased the S-400 air defence systems from Russia in 2017. Russia's S-400 Triumf is the latest long and medium range surface to air missile system which can destroy strategic and tactical aircraft. It also has the ability to strike other targets amid heavy fire and radio-electronic countermeasures.

Putin holds meeting with Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on August 5. The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in various sectors, including transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries, TRT World reported. After the meeting, Putin and Erdogan in a joint statement emphasised the need for the "implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the export of Russian grain, fertilizer and raw materials." Both sides also highlighted the importance of "frank and trusting" relations between Moscow and Ankara for regional and global stability.

Ahead of the meeting, Putin lauded the efforts of Erdogan for the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports from ports of the Black Sea, according to the statement released on the Kremlin website. Notably, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal to resume the export of grains from Ukrainian ports. Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for focusing more on fighting terrorism and stressed that the steps taken by Turkey and Russia to counter-terrorism will help to strengthen ties between the two nations. Furthermore, Erdogan called the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant of "great importance" and stressed that 10% of Turkey's energy needs will be fulfilled by this facility.