Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Check List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia By The West

Following Russia's decision to recognise the two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine as independent, the country has received heavy condemnation and sanctions for violating the Minsk Agreement. As a result of this, new sanctions have been imposed on Russia by various countries for ordering troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, the breakaway regions in Ukraine, and has also threatened of going further with the sanctions if an all-invasion is launched.

The United States is the first country to impose sanctions followed by various other countries who are targeting banks, trades, individuals, financial dealings, and other associations.

This came after Russian forces were enrolled in the breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine as state after President Vladimir Putin recognise these regions as independent in defiance of the US and European demands.

The countries which have imposed sanctions against Russia:

United States:

The United States has become the first country to impose a set of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday. President Joe Biden while imposing the first set of sanctions made a direct attack on Putin's inner circle, family members, and two banks that hold relevance to the Kremlin and the Russian military. Apart from that, sanctions have been imposed on individuals listed in the category of a Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Person List through the treasury department's office of foreign assets control. The sanctions imposed by the United States prohibit any kind of new investment in the breakaway regions recognised by Russia followed by forbidding import, export, re-export, sell, supply from the regions directly or indirectly.

United Kingdom:

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three individuals. While the 5 banks including Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank, and Promsvyazbank are small lenders, the three individuals are said to be allies of President Vladimir Putin.

European Union:

The European Union had also issued sanctions blacklisting Russian politicians and officials further banning trades in the Russian state, bonds, imports, and exports among others. The move taken with the aim to target the ability of the Russian state and government will limit the financing which has escalated in the aggressive policies of the country. Along with that, the banks involved in the activities have also been roped in in the sanctions.

Germany:

Joining the wave of sanctions against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the crucial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline which directly links the Russian gas connection to Europe via Germany.

Australia:

Australia and its set of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday stand against individuals who are responsible for the actions against Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that it is just the beginning and sanctions will be imposed against Russia in the coming days.

Canada:

The Canadian government has barred Canadian citizens from many kinds of financial dealings with the breakaway regions as recognised as independent by Russia. Apart from that, it has also restricted Canadians to engage in purchasing Russian sovereign debts. Along with that, it has also applied sanctions on two banks to prevent any financial dealings with them.

Japan:

The Japanese government has also joined the group and imposed sanctions on Russia and its actions which include prohibiting Russian bonds in Japan and further freezing the assets of Russian individuals.

