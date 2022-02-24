Russia-Ukraine Conflict: European Union's Sanctions On Moscow Come Into Force

After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday, February 21, several Western countries and the European Union announced a series of sanctions on Moscow.

The draft proposal prepared by the European Union on Tuesday came into effect from today (February 23). As per the EU's sanctions on Russia, all those who were involved in the decision recognising the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk will have to face personal sanctions. The sanctions will also include financial institutions which are financing the Russian military and other operations in the disputed regions. Apart from that, the bloc will also ensure that Russia will not able to access the EU capital and financial markets and services. The sanctions order a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them travelling to or within the 27-member bloc's territories.

After abruptly recognising the disputed regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent nations on Monday, President Vladimir Putin also announced to send peace-keeping forces to the regions that Ukraine still claims as their territory. The action prompted several Western countries and the EU to penalise Moscow with stringent sanctions, both personally and economically.

On Tuesday, in a brief press conference, US President Joe Biden announced several sanctions in order to penalise Russia for altering the international borders. In a major attack on Russia's most touted Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the US President said that he had worked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to ban the pipeline, a step that would blow Russia's billion-dollar initiative.

EU leaders plan summit on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Apart from US and EU, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also slammed Russia with heavy sanctions and named five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals who will be hit severely by the sanctions.

Meanwhile, European leaders plan an in-person emergency summit on Thursday, February 24, in Brussels, to discuss the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. European Union Council President Charles Michel said in his invitation letter to the 27 leaders that the "use of force and coercion to change borders has no place in the 21st century", news agency AP reported.

Michel commended the heads of states and government for the unity shown by the bloc in recent days to ensure the adoption of sanctions against Russia and deter its suspected plans to invade Ukraine.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)